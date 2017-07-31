USD/JPY: lower low anticipates further slides

USD/JPY Current price: 110.68

The USD/JPY pair extended its monthly decline down to 110.30 at the weekly opening, weighed by risk aversion, as North Korea keeps performing missile test, with US answering and tensions escalating in the region. The pair managed to recover some ground afterwards, but topped around 110.76. The US will release Chicago and Dallas manufacturing indexes for July, while after Wall Street's opening, attention will center on June Pending Home Sales, expected up 1.0% from a previous 0.8% decline. The overall technical stance remains bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest about to cross below the largest, the Momentum indicator maintaining its bearish slope after failing to regain its mid-line, and the RSI flat around 40, this last reflecting the absence of directional strength. Below the mentioned daily low, the pair has scope to extend its decline towards the 109.80/90 price zone, with a break lower opening doors for a steeper slide.

Support levels: 110.30 109.85 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.80 111.20 111.60

