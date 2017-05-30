USD/JPY: lower highs maintain the risk towards the downside
USD/JPY Current price: 110.99
The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 110.77 achieved early Asia, but faltered around 111.20, down daily basis following the lead of US yields that traded marginally lower early US session. Data coming from the US, was generally positive, but in-line with market's expectations, with the core PCE index printing 1.5%, yearly basis, and advancing a bit more than expected when compared to March, up by 0.2% in April. The pair struggles around 111.00, with the scale clearly lean towards the downside despite the absence of directional strength coming from intraday technical readings, as selling interest is now aligned at lower levels. The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA slowly gaining downward strength, whilst the Momentum indicator aims north around its mid-line, but the RSI indicator remains flat around 41, this last anticipating some additional declines on a break below the mentioned daily low, with scope then to extend its slide down to 110.00.
Support levels: 110.80 110.40 110.00
Resistance levels: 111.20 111.60 112.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.