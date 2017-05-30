USD/JPY: lower highs maintain the risk towards the downside

USD/JPY Current price: 110.99

The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 110.77 achieved early Asia, but faltered around 111.20, down daily basis following the lead of US yields that traded marginally lower early US session. Data coming from the US, was generally positive, but in-line with market's expectations, with the core PCE index printing 1.5%, yearly basis, and advancing a bit more than expected when compared to March, up by 0.2% in April. The pair struggles around 111.00, with the scale clearly lean towards the downside despite the absence of directional strength coming from intraday technical readings, as selling interest is now aligned at lower levels. The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA slowly gaining downward strength, whilst the Momentum indicator aims north around its mid-line, but the RSI indicator remains flat around 41, this last anticipating some additional declines on a break below the mentioned daily low, with scope then to extend its slide down to 110.00.

Support levels: 110.80 110.40 110.00

Resistance levels: 111.20 111.60 112.05

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY