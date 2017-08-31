USD/JPY: losing upward strength near weekly highs

USD/JPY Current price: 110.49

The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 110.66 this Thursday, a new high for the week, but spent most of the day consolidating within a tight range above the 110.40 level, the daily low. Weighing on the Asian currency were Japan's industrial production July figures, which came below expected and previous in July, up for the year by 4.7%, but down for the month by 0.8%, doubling expectations of a 0.4% decline. A continued advance in worldwide equities keeps the pair afloat, although gains are being limited by mute US Treasury yields. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is losing upward strength ahead of the US opening, as technical indicators are turning marginally lower from overbought readings, although the price remains above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the largest being an immediate short-term support around 110.25. Below the level, the slide may extend, but the extends of such move will depend mostly on US stocks and yields, as if there are no big moves there, the pair will probably wait for the US NFP report to be released this Friday.

Support levels: 110.25 109.90 109.60

Resistance levels: 110.95 111.30 111.75

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY