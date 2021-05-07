-
Important US data ahead including NFP.
Yen has broken the Elliott Wave corrective channel.
Unfolding A-B-C Elliott Wave pattern.
USDJPY may find support around 108.70-108.40.
Japanese Yen traded and closed lower in red yesterday. Today, during Asian & European session USD/JPY is trading in a narrow range. And we have important US Data ahead including NFP.
Japanese Yen USDJPY has broken the Elliott Wave corrective channel and recovering in an impulsive (five wave move) fashion. On Intraday chart USD/JPY is developing a corrective A-B-C, Elliott Wave pattern and it may find a support in upcoming volatile sessions, ideally at 108.70 - 108.40 in conjunction with Fibonacci retracement levels. A minor impulsive move away from that region and back to high above 109.40 would be very Bullish pattern for much more upside in the coming days.
USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
