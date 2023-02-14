Share:

USDJPY bounce from strong support at 130.00/129.80 eventually made it to resistance at 132.90/133.10 yesterday with a high for the day exactly here. Great trade if we had run it over the weekend, but not something I advise. Shorts here can target 131.80/70 for some profit taking. A break below 131.50 risks a slide to minor support at 131.10/00. I think there is better support at 130.80/70. Longs need stops below 130.50.

Buy a break above 133.20 targeting 133.90/134.00.