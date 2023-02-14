USDJPY bounce from strong support at 130.00/129.80 eventually made it to resistance at 132.90/133.10 yesterday with a high for the day exactly here. Great trade if we had run it over the weekend, but not something I advise. Shorts here can target 131.80/70 for some profit taking. A break below 131.50 risks a slide to minor support at 131.10/00. I think there is better support at 130.80/70. Longs need stops below 130.50.
Buy a break above 133.20 targeting 133.90/134.00.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
