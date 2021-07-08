USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY holding below first resistance at 110.65/85 is negative for today. Stop above111.00.
EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.60/50 &130.20/00. As I write we bottomed exactly here for another 80 pip profit.
CADJPY overran first resistance at 8885/90 by 20 pips but then headed lower aspredicted to the targets of 8850/40 & strong support at June lows at 8820/00.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holding below first resistance at 110.65/85 is a sell signal for today targeting110.65/55 then a buying opportunity at 110.10/00. Longs need stops below 109.85.
A break above 111.00 is a buy signal targeting 111.35 before a retest of the high at111.60/65.
EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.60/50 &130.20/00. We bottomed exactly here this morning. A break lower today is a sell signal targeting 129.80 & support at 129.50/40.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance again at 131.00/20 & 131.50/70. Bulls need a break above 131.90 for a buy signal.
CADJPY tests strong support at June lows at 8820/00. Longs need stops below 8780. A break lower is an important sell signal targeting 8760 & 8720/10.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8885/90 & very strong resistance at 8960/80. Bulls need a break above 9000 for a medium-term buy signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
