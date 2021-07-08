USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY holding below first resistance at 110.65/85 is negative for today. Stop above111.00.

EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.60/50 &130.20/00. As I write we bottomed exactly here for another 80 pip profit.

CADJPY overran first resistance at 8885/90 by 20 pips but then headed lower aspredicted to the targets of 8850/40 & strong support at June lows at 8820/00.

Daily analysis

USDJPY holding below first resistance at 110.65/85 is a sell signal for today targeting110.65/55 then a buying opportunity at 110.10/00. Longs need stops below 109.85.

A break above 111.00 is a buy signal targeting 111.35 before a retest of the high at111.60/65.

EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.60/50 &130.20/00. We bottomed exactly here this morning. A break lower today is a sell signal targeting 129.80 & support at 129.50/40.

Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance again at 131.00/20 & 131.50/70. Bulls need a break above 131.90 for a buy signal.

CADJPY tests strong support at June lows at 8820/00. Longs need stops below 8780. A break lower is an important sell signal targeting 8760 & 8720/10.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8885/90 & very strong resistance at 8960/80. Bulls need a break above 9000 for a medium-term buy signal.

Chart