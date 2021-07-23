USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 110.35/45 & bottomed exactly at the first target of 110.10/00. Same levels apply for today.
EURJPY unfortunately overran very strong resistance at 129.80/130.00. Stop above 130.20 was 10 pips too tight. However we are now holding below this level.
CADJPY beat strong resistance at 8670/90 for a buy signal targeting 8750/70 & strong resistance at 8800/20. We topped exactly here. A potential 100 pip profit on longs. We reversed to support at 8745/35 & bottomed exactly here.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holding 110.35/45 again today targets 110.10/00 perhaps as far as first support at 109.70/60. Longs need stops below 109.50. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting the 200 week moving average at 108.90/80. A break below 108.70 is another sell signal initially targeting 108.40/30.
Strong resistance at 110.35/45. Shorts need stops above 110.60. A break higher targets 111.00/10.
EURJPY tests very strong resistance at 129.80/130.00. Stop above 130.30!! A break higher is a buy signal for today targeting strong resistance at 130.70/80. Stop above 130.95.
Holding very strong resistance at 129.80/130.00 targets 129.30/20 then 128.95/90 for some profit-taking. Expect very strong support at 128.50/40. Longs need stops below 128.20.
CADJPY beat strong resistance at 8670/90 for a buy signal targeting 8750/70 & strong resistance at 8800/20. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 8830. A break higher targets 8855/60, perhaps as far as 8890/8900.
Shorts at 8800/20 targets minor support at 8745/35 (we bottomed exactly here yesterday) but below here can target support at 8680/70.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold’s bearish potential to remain intact, focus on weekly close
Gold price staged a decent bounce from eight-day lows of $1793 on Thursday and ended the day in the green at $1807, bringing a halt to a two-day downtrend from $1825 levels. Bearish bias remains intact for gold despite Thursday’s rebound.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?