USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY holding below 110.10/00 is negative for this week.
EURJPY shorts at 131.10/20 worked perfectly as we target 130.20/10 & strong support at 129.60/40 for an easy 150 pip profit.
CADJPY held 8715/05 & then 8775/65 on the bounce. Outlook is negative so further losses are expected.
Daily analysis
USDJPY break below 110.10/00 can retest good support at 109.55/45 today. Longs need stops below 109.20.
Strong resistance at 110.10/20. Stop above 110.35. A break higher targets110.55/60, perhaps as far as 110.80/85.
EURJPY shorts at 131.10/20 target 130.60/50, 130.20/10 & strong support at129.50/40 exactly as predicted – stop below 129.20. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 128.40/30.
Strong resistance at 130.40/60 likely to see a high for the day if tested (although thehigh on Friday was 12 pips below here). A selling opportunity at 131.10/20, stop above131.35. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 131.65 & 132.10/20.
CADJPY holding 8715/05 for 2 weeks but is unlikely to survive another test. A break lower this week tests 200-week moving average at 8670/50. A break below 8650 is a sell signal, initially targeting 8620/00.
First resistance at 8800/10. Shorts need stops above 8830. Strong resistance at8860/70. Stop above 8885.
Chart
