USD/JPY: little room for advances

The USD/JPY pair trades some 30 pips above its daily low achieved in Asia at 110.30, advancing ahead of Wall Street's opening as yields advance modestly. US Treasury yields plunged to fresh 2017 lows last Friday, following the release of a disappointing US employment report, and tick higher this Monday, although still near such lows, preventing the pair from advancing further. Additionally, soft US Q1 nonfarm productivity data weighed on the pair, while the sour tone in equities helps in keeping the upside limited. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the risk remains towards the downside, as the price develops well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest having accelerated below the larger one. Indicators in the mentioned time frame hold within negative territory, but lack directional strength. The pair has set a low at 110.23 last May, the level to beat to confirm a new leg lower.

