USD/JPY: limited upward correction, still bearish

The USD/JPY pair recovered up to 109.79 early Europe, helped by the advance of local equities, although a soft Nikkei and mute US Treasury yields prevent the pair from appreciating further. Data coming from Japan released at the beginning of the day showed that the economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, with the preliminary GDP 's annualized advance reaching 4.0% from previous 1.5% or the expected 2.5%. For the quarter, the economy advanced by 1.0% in the three months to June, against previous 0.3%, limiting yen's decline. The recent recovery remains corrective according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the intraday recovery stalled well below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators pared their advances right below their mid-lines, now slowly resuming their declines. A recovery beyond 110.10 is needed to see the pair extending its correction today, while below 109.30, the risk turns back towards the downside.

