USD/JPY: limited consolidation ahead of Wall Street's opening
USD/JPY Current price: 110.85
The USD/JPY pair maintains a modest positive tone, trading some 20 pips above Friday's close ahead of Wall Street's opening. Japan released its leading index for June earlier today, which came in at 106.3, up from 104.7 in May and the highest in over three years, indicating confidence in future local economic activity. The coincident index that reflect the current economic activity, surged to 117.2 from previous 115.8 also the highest in over three years. In the meantime, US yields trade uneventfully around 2.27%, giving no directional clues. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is a few pips above 110.70, the 38.2% retracement of the latest decline, but below a strongly bearish 100 SMA and with technical indicators stuck within neutral territory, limiting chances of a stronger advance. The pair topped around the 50% retracement of the same decline on Friday, around 111.05, the immediate resistance and the level to surpass to see some upward strength, although limited towards the 111.40 region.
Support levels: 110.70 110.25 109.85
Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.