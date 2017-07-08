USD/JPY: limited consolidation ahead of Wall Street's opening

USD/JPY Current price: 110.85

The USD/JPY pair maintains a modest positive tone, trading some 20 pips above Friday's close ahead of Wall Street's opening. Japan released its leading index for June earlier today, which came in at 106.3, up from 104.7 in May and the highest in over three years, indicating confidence in future local economic activity. The coincident index that reflect the current economic activity, surged to 117.2 from previous 115.8 also the highest in over three years. In the meantime, US yields trade uneventfully around 2.27%, giving no directional clues. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is a few pips above 110.70, the 38.2% retracement of the latest decline, but below a strongly bearish 100 SMA and with technical indicators stuck within neutral territory, limiting chances of a stronger advance. The pair topped around the 50% retracement of the same decline on Friday, around 111.05, the immediate resistance and the level to surpass to see some upward strength, although limited towards the 111.40 region.

Support levels: 110.70 110.25 109.85

Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.75

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY