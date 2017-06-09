USD/JPY: limited below 109.00
USD/JPY Current price: 108.91
The USD/JPY pair recovers modestly from a fresh weekly low of 108.45 achieved early London, as once again, markets are quieter in Europe, in the absence of fresh risk-related headlines. The pair, however, remains below the 109.00 level, as US Treasury yields hold near their recently achieved yearly lows. There were no big news coming from Japan, with the market now focused short term in US data, and for the week, in the ECB's monetary policy decision to be out this Thursday. Despite the recent recovery, the risk remains towards the downside short term, as the price is developing below its moving averages, which gain bearish traction well above the current level, while in the 4 hours chart the RSI indicator turned flat around 37 after correcting oversold conditions reached earlier today. The recovery can extend on an upward acceleration above 109.20, but the pair would need to surpass 109.60, to shrug off the negative tone for today, something quite unlikely at the time being.
Support levels: 108.60 108.26 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.