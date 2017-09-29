USD/JPY: key support at 112.00

USD/JPY Current price: 112.32

The USD/JPY pair came under selling pressure after the release of US Core PCE inflation, which came in below market's expectations, but matching previous month's reading, resulting in a limited dollar decline so far, as equities hold in the green in Europe, while US T-yields remain around their Thursday closing levels. Data coming from Japan overnight was mixed, with inflation in-line with market's expectations, still far below the BOJ's 2% target. August retail trade fell sharply, over doubling market's expectations, although Industrial Production in the country beat market's forecast. Overall, the main focus continues being subdued inflation which will keep the BOJ's on-hold with its current easing program, also limiting yen's strength.

The short term picture for the pair supports a downward extension, but in corrective move. In the 4 hours char, technical indicators have extended their slides below their mid-lines, as the price stands at three-day lows, but well above its moving averages, limiting the downward scope. Anyway, a major support stands around 112.00, the 200 DMA, and a break below it should indicate further slides ahead, towards 111.40 first, and further for next week, on a weekly close below it.

Support levels: 111.95 111.40 111.00

Resistance levels: 112.65 113.00 113.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY