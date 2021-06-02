USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY key support at 109.20/10 this week. Longs need stops below 109.00.

EURJPY beats 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 for a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10 (hit & we topped exactly here) & then 134.35/45.

CADJPY outlook positive as we beat 9070 & hold above here.

Daily analysis

USDJPY tests minor resistance at 109.70/80 but above here can target 110.10/20. On a break above 110.30 look for 110.80/90.

Key support now at 109.20/10 this week. Longs need stops below 109.00.

EURJPY outlook positive but the pair is holding the next target of 134.00/10. We topped exactly here last week & are seeing a small consolidation but definitely no sell signal. Next target is 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.

Minor support at 132.60/55. Bulls need the pair to hold above strong support at 133.10/00 this week. A break below 132.90 is a sell signal.

CADJPY ends the consolidation phase with a break above 9073 to continue the bull trend targeting 9120/30 & 9140/45.

First support at 9070/60 of course. The last line of defence for bulls is at 9030/20. Longs need stops below 9000. A break lower to is a sell signal.

Chart