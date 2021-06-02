USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY key support at 109.20/10 this week. Longs need stops below 109.00.
EURJPY beats 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 for a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10 (hit & we topped exactly here) & then 134.35/45.
CADJPY outlook positive as we beat 9070 & hold above here.
Daily analysis
USDJPY tests minor resistance at 109.70/80 but above here can target 110.10/20. On a break above 110.30 look for 110.80/90.
Key support now at 109.20/10 this week. Longs need stops below 109.00.
EURJPY outlook positive but the pair is holding the next target of 134.00/10. We topped exactly here last week & are seeing a small consolidation but definitely no sell signal. Next target is 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.
Minor support at 132.60/55. Bulls need the pair to hold above strong support at 133.10/00 this week. A break below 132.90 is a sell signal.
CADJPY ends the consolidation phase with a break above 9073 to continue the bull trend targeting 9120/30 & 9140/45.
First support at 9070/60 of course. The last line of defence for bulls is at 9030/20. Longs need stops below 9000. A break lower to is a sell signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD bears target $1887 amid health resistance levels
Gold price is consolidating just below the $1900 level, as the bears take a breather after Tuesday’s $25 decline from five-month tops of $1917.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.