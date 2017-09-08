USD/JPY: June's low at 108.80 next bearish target
USD/JPY Current price: 109.69
The USD/JPY pair trades at its lowest in almost a month, as risk aversion kicked in early Asia, on escalating tensions between the US and North Korea. The pair trades around 109.70 ahead of the US opening after falling down to 109.55, with the just released US data doing little for the pair in the current environment. News coming from Japan at the beginning of the day showed that Machine Tool Orders rose by 26.3% in July, below previous 31.1%. In the US Unit labor costs grew at a 0.6% rate in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates, down from a 5.4% rate in the first quarter, falling short of expectations and a hint that inflation remained subdued over the quarter. Technically, the bearish dominant trend remains firm in place with the pair now poised to retest June's low of 108.80, as in the 4 hour chart, technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slopes, now nearing oversold readings, whilst above the current price, the 100 SMA keeps gaining downward traction below the 200 SMA.
Support levels: 109.50 109.15 108.80
Resistance levels: 110.10 110.45 110.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.