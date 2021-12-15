USD/JPY is still trading below a key resistance zone

USD/JPY traded somewhat higher yesterday after it hit support at the upside support line taken from the low of December 3rd. However, the rate is still trading below the key barrier of 113.95, which has been preventing the rate from moving higher since November 29th. With that in mind, we prefer to wait for a move above that key zone before aiming for higher areas.
If indeed the bulls decide to overcome that hurdle, we could see them climbing towards the 114.55 barrier, marked by the high of November 19th and the inside swing low of November 23rd. Slightly higher lies the 114.85 zone, which is marked by the inside swing low of November 24th, the break of which could carry extensions towards the peak of the same day, at 115.50.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI traded higher after hitting support at the 50 line, while the MACD lies slightly above both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect upside speed and support somewhat the notion for this exchange rate to drift a bit higher. However, we stick to our guns that we would like to see a break above 113.95 first.
The move that could turn the picture negative is a dip below 113.20. It will not only confirm the break below the upside line taken from the low of December 3rd, but also a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart. The bears may then get encouraged to dive towards the low of November 30th and December 3rd, at 112.55, the break of which could extend the fall towards the 112.08 zone, marked by the inside swing high of September 30th. If that area is not able to stop the decline either, then we could see the rate falling towards the low of October 8th, at 111.50.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
