USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY Chart, we can see the Yen having another rough week, pushing past its all-time highs set in early May 2022. Since June 1st we can see the start of the rally rising from the 128 level to the 129.4 on June 2nd without much friction. From there it consolidated in the 130 range for the next two days and on June 4th it managed to form another leg up claiming its spot close to the 131 trading range where longer-term resistance could have been reasonably expected. Early on today’s session, however, we saw the breakout from that overhead resistance of 131.3, its previous all-time high, soaring past it, and reaching as high as the 133 level. It was last found trading at the 132.8 level.
Today we can expect an extension of the short-term trend and a move past the 133 range as the positive momentum is overwhelmingly on its side.
However, if it doesn’t manage to hold on to its current level then a move towards the 131.3 level can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 heading into the American session. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of the mid-tier data releases, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as mood sours
GBPUSD staged a modest rebound in the early European session but failed to hold above 1.2500. US stock index futures are down sharply ahead of the opening bell, pointing to a risk-averse market environment that benefits the safe-haven dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and recovered toward $1,850 ahead of the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory on Tuesday.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!