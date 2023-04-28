Share:

Asia Market Update: USD/JPY initially rises; New BOJ Gov removed forward guidance on rates; Amazon volatile AH post earnings; US Q1 GDP weak at 1.1%.

General Trend

- The BOJ kept YCC unchanged (as expected) but also withdrew forward guidance that promised to keep interest rates at current levels (or lower). The Bank’s statement in part read, “The Bank will continue with QQE with Yield Curve Control, aiming to achieve the price stability target, as long as it is necessary for maintaining that target in a stable manner”.

- USD/JPY gained one cent to approach ¥135 upon finding out there would be no change to either YCC nor any forward guidance given. The market will now wait for Ueda’s first presser as Gov from 06:30UTC / 02:30ET.

- JGB yields traded down 3.5 bps in the hour after the BOJ Statement.

- Amazon stock popped 10% in AH trading upon their earnings release, but over the next few hours worked its way back to where it started.

- Intel +5% AH helped keep US equity FUTs mixed.

- Key Asian stock markets are all in the green.

- Chinese big bank earnings will be a focus today.

- German CPI is in focus late today.

- Shanghai Stock Exchange will be closed Saturday 29 through Wednesday 3rd May.

- Next week the USFed, ECB and RBA all have rate decisions pending.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.4% at 7,320.

-(AU) Australia Q1 PPI Q/Q: 1.0% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.8% prior.

-(AU) Australia Mar Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.8% v 7.6% prior.

-(AU) Westpac: sees Australia's RBA cash rate as having peaked at 3.6%, compared with 3.85% call previously.

-(NZ) New Zealand Apr Consumer Confidence: 79.3 v 77.7 prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.5% at 19,936.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,283.

- (CN) China Cyberspace Regulator (CAC): Will launh a 3 month "clean-up" campaign aimed at protecting private companies' and entrepreneurs' legal interests - China press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY165B v CNY93B prior in 7-day reverse repo: Net injects CNY77B v injects CNY59B prior.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9240 v 6.9207 prior.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 28,705.

- (JP) JAPAN APR TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 3.5% V 3.3%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 3.5% V 3.2%E (3.8% in core-core CPI is the highest since April 1982).

- (JP) JAPAN MAR RETAIL SALES M/M: 0.6% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 7.2% V 6.5%E.

- (JP) JAPAN MAR PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 0.8% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: -0.7% V -1.2%E.

- (JP) JAPAN MAR JOBLESS RATE: 2.8% V 2.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min: To discuss with ASEAN countries about strengthening the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateral Currency Swap Lines.

- (JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura: To support capital investments and tech development of 8 storage battery and 2 semiconductor projects.

- (JP) Japan JERA Official: Recorded ¥70B appraisal loss, relates to derivative trading for thermal coal; cites sharp decline in prices.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: COVID border measures to be relaxed from Apr 29th (Sat).

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,511.

- (KR) South Korea Mar Industrial Production M/M: 5.1% v -3.2% prior; Y/Y: -7.6% v -8.1% prior.

- (KR) Japan confirms it is prepared to restore Korea's status to 'White List' for exports.

Other Asia

- (PH) Philippine Central Bank: April annual inflation likely within range 6.3 - 7.1%.

- (TW) Taiwan Mar Leading Monitoring Indicator: 11 v 10 prior.

- (SG) Singapore Mar Unemployment Rate: 1.8% v 2.0% prior.

- (SG) Singapore Mar M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.5% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: -13.9% v -14.1% prior.

- (SG) Singapore Q1 Final URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: 3.3% v 3.2% prelim.

North America

- First Republic Bank (FRC) Working on plan to prevent Govt seizure – FT.

- (US) Reportedly US officials, including FDIC, Treasury Dept and the Fed are coordinating rescue talks for FRC - press.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 230K V 248KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.86M V 1.87ME.

- (US) Q1 ADVANCE GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 1.1% V 1.9%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 3.7% V 4.3%E (highest since Q2 2021).

- (US) Q1 ADVANCE GDP PRICE INDEX: 4.0% V 3.7%E; CORE PCE Q/Q: 4.9% V 4.7%E.

Europe

- (EU) EURO ZONE APR ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE: 99.3 V 99.9E.

- (UK) Apr Lloyds Business Barometer: 33 v 32 prior.

- (BE) Belgium Apr CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.6% v 6.7% prior.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.2%; Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Nikkei 225 +1.1%; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, DAX +0.4%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.1008 - 1.1039 ; JPY 133.41 - 134.96 ; AUD 0.6610 - 0.6643 ; NZD 0.6140 - 0.6160.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,997/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $75.16/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.9032/lb.