Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after another rout on Wall St, SNB shocker; USD/JPY initially rises amid BOJ’s decision on YCC; JGB yields fluctuate.

General trend

- UST yields pared rise after BOJ decision; AU yields also pare rise.

- Nikkei 225 trimmed losses post BOJ, Yen weakened.

- Chinese markets outperformed during morning trading.

- US equity FUTS have remained higher following the losses on Thurs.

- BoJ Gov Kuroda to hold post rate decision press conference at 6:30 GMT.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) New Zealand May Manufacturing PMI: 52.9 v 51.2 prior (9th month of expansion).

- (AU) Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO): Power reserve conditions have improved across the market.

- (NZ) New Zealand May Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 58.3% v 58.6% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.7%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchanged at-0.10%; As expected.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) BOJ offers to purchase 5-10 year bonds under fixed rate method for second time on session.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Hope to be able to raise Childbirth Allowance next fiscal year (Begins Apr 2023).

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Closely watching Fed Policy Impact, Concerned about suddenly weakening Yen.

- (JP) Japan MOF reappoints Kanda as Top Currency Diplomat.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.7%.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: UN Security Council should respond united against North Korea Missile provocations.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6923 v 6.7099 prior.

- (CN) China President Xi to host BRICS summit on June 23 (Thurs).

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.

Other

- (SG) Singapore May non-oil domestic exports M/M: 3.2% V 2.1%E; Y/Y: 12.4% V 7.5%E.

- TSMC 2330.TW Said that Japan will grant a subsidy of up to ¥476B of a plant in Kumamoto - Press.

North America

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Must move foreward on regulation of digital assets.

- (US) Transport Sec Buttigieg: Pushing airlines to scrutinize whether they can reliably operating during the summer schedules - Press.

Europe

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: ECB plans to put limit on bond spreads; Crisis tool will address irrational moves; Would kick in if spreads go too far, too fast - comments to Eurogroup ministers.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 -1.8% , Hang Seng 1.3%; Shanghai Composite 0.4% ; Kospi -0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1%; Nasdaq100 +1.1%, Dax +0.8%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0561-1.0517 ; JPY 134.64-132.18 ; AUD 0.7054-0.7012 ;NZD 0.6390-0.6327.

- Gold flat at $1,849/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $116.97/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.0980/lb.