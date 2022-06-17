Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after another rout on Wall St, SNB shocker; USD/JPY initially rises amid BOJ’s decision on YCC; JGB yields fluctuate.
General trend
- UST yields pared rise after BOJ decision; AU yields also pare rise.
- Nikkei 225 trimmed losses post BOJ, Yen weakened.
- Chinese markets outperformed during morning trading.
- US equity FUTS have remained higher following the losses on Thurs.
- BoJ Gov Kuroda to hold post rate decision press conference at 6:30 GMT.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) New Zealand May Manufacturing PMI: 52.9 v 51.2 prior (9th month of expansion).
- (AU) Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO): Power reserve conditions have improved across the market.
- (NZ) New Zealand May Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 58.3% v 58.6% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.7%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchanged at-0.10%; As expected.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) BOJ offers to purchase 5-10 year bonds under fixed rate method for second time on session.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Hope to be able to raise Childbirth Allowance next fiscal year (Begins Apr 2023).
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Closely watching Fed Policy Impact, Concerned about suddenly weakening Yen.
- (JP) Japan MOF reappoints Kanda as Top Currency Diplomat.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.7%.
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: UN Security Council should respond united against North Korea Missile provocations.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6923 v 6.7099 prior.
- (CN) China President Xi to host BRICS summit on June 23 (Thurs).
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.
Other
- (SG) Singapore May non-oil domestic exports M/M: 3.2% V 2.1%E; Y/Y: 12.4% V 7.5%E.
- TSMC 2330.TW Said that Japan will grant a subsidy of up to ¥476B of a plant in Kumamoto - Press.
North America
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Must move foreward on regulation of digital assets.
- (US) Transport Sec Buttigieg: Pushing airlines to scrutinize whether they can reliably operating during the summer schedules - Press.
Europe
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: ECB plans to put limit on bond spreads; Crisis tool will address irrational moves; Would kick in if spreads go too far, too fast - comments to Eurogroup ministers.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 -1.8% , Hang Seng 1.3%; Shanghai Composite 0.4% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1%; Nasdaq100 +1.1%, Dax +0.8%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0561-1.0517 ; JPY 134.64-132.18 ; AUD 0.7054-0.7012 ;NZD 0.6390-0.6327.
- Gold flat at $1,849/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $116.97/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.0980/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 ahead of the weekend, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,840, looks to post weekly losses
Gold has turned south amid recovering US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day on Friday and retreated to the $1,840 area. On a weekly basis, XAU/USD remains on track to close in negative territory.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!