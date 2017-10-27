USD/JPY: Huge battle taking place around key resistance

USD/JPY Current price: 114.01

Better-than-expected US data push the pair higher.

Technical breakout of 114.40 region still elusive.

The USD/JPY pair retreats from a fresh monthly high of 114.44, level achieved after the release of stronger-than-expected US advanced Q3 GDP. According to the release, the annualized growth in the period reached 3.0%, beating expectations of 2.5%. Furthermore, quarterly PCE prices surged by 1.5%, against previous 0.3%, and the expected 1.2% figure. The pair retreated from the mentioned high, despite dollar's broad strength, as Wall Street opened with a soft tone, with only the DJIA currently in the red. Yields, which traded higher ahead of the opening are also easing, weighing on the pair. Nevertheless, the pair remains around the 114.00 level and the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators are in retreat mode, but still above their mid-lines, whilst moving averages maintain their upward slopes far below the current level, leaning the scale towards the downside, moreover as the pair holds above the 113.80 region, now the immediate support. Yields and equities are the leading motor for the pair and will set the tone for the rest of the day.

Support levels: 113.80 113.30 112.80

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.85 115.20

