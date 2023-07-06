Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is in an uptrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of ¥143.77. It seems that it could go under a correction today, falling towards the support level which is located at around ¥143. Today’s announcement on ADP Nonfarm employment change and initial jobless claims at 15:15 and 15:30 (GMT+3) as well as on the Services PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 16:45 and 17:00 (GMT+3) will play a significant role on the direction of the forex pair. Its next support level is located at around ¥141.30 whereas its resistance level is located at around ¥144.80.
