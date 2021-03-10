USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY

USDJPY collapsed from the all important resistance at 109.00/10.

EURJPY sideways for 4 days, still holding support at 128.90/80 with resistance at 129.45/55. Same levels apply for today.

CADJPY shorts at strong resistance at 8615/25 were the perfectly trade with up to 50 pips profit offered yesterday as we bottomed exactly at first support at 8570/60. We now have a sell signal.

Daily analysis

USDJPY holds important longer term resistance at 109.00/10. We are likely to consolidate & trade sideways. We will watch for a sell signal to indicate a correction to the downside. It is too risky to be long here. Shorts need stops above 109.35.

If you decide to short, look for 108.70/60 then 108.30/20. (We held 10 pips above here yesterday) Further losses meet strong support at 107.65/55.

EURJPY holding first resistance at 129.45/55. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95. A break above 130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting 130.30/35.

Minor support at 128.90/80 held over the last 4 days but below here meets a buying opportunity at 128.65/55 with stops below 128.30.

CADJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 8570/60 but the outlook is more negative. A break below 8550 today risks a slide to 8515/05.

Strong resistance at 8615/25 & again shorts need stops above 8665. A break higher targets 8685/95.

