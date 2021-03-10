USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY collapsed from the all important resistance at 109.00/10.
EURJPY sideways for 4 days, still holding support at 128.90/80 with resistance at 129.45/55. Same levels apply for today.
CADJPY shorts at strong resistance at 8615/25 were the perfectly trade with up to 50 pips profit offered yesterday as we bottomed exactly at first support at 8570/60. We now have a sell signal.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holds important longer term resistance at 109.00/10. We are likely to consolidate & trade sideways. We will watch for a sell signal to indicate a correction to the downside. It is too risky to be long here. Shorts need stops above 109.35.
If you decide to short, look for 108.70/60 then 108.30/20. (We held 10 pips above here yesterday) Further losses meet strong support at 107.65/55.
EURJPY holding first resistance at 129.45/55. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95. A break above 130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting 130.30/35.
Minor support at 128.90/80 held over the last 4 days but below here meets a buying opportunity at 128.65/55 with stops below 128.30.
CADJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 8570/60 but the outlook is more negative. A break below 8550 today risks a slide to 8515/05.
Strong resistance at 8615/25 & again shorts need stops above 8665. A break higher targets 8685/95.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
