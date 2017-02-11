USD/JPY: holding near highs, despite easing yields, mixed equities

USD/JPY Current price: 114.12

Positive US employment figures keeping the pair afloat.

Technically neutral ahead of Trump, NFP report.

The USD/JPY pair trades around 114.00 ahead of the US opening, holding steady in a range ahead of US events. The pair fell to 113.73 during the Asian session as the dollar started the day with a soft tone but later recovered. Stocks are trading mixed in Europe, Wall Street is poised to open modestly higher, while yields are ticking lower, painting a mixed background for the pair. US employment data were positive ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report, probably the main reason the pair remains afloat. Political events in the US will take center stage, as President Trump is set to announce the next Fed's chair, while later in the day, Republicans will present the tax-reform bill.

Technically, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, as in the 4 hours chart, it's trading well above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, but without directional strength. The critical 114.40 price zone is still the key level to break to confirm additional gains ahead, while dips will likely continue attracting buying interest, although, below 113.60, the downward move can extend to 113.20.

Support levels: 114.05 113.60 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.85 115.10

