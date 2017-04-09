USD/JPY: holding at lows, but thin volumes limit the downside

USD/JPY Current price: 109.68

The Japanese yen started the week with a strong footing, as risk aversion triggered by a nuclear test in North Korea on Sunday is leading the way. The USD/JPY pair gapped lower, printing a daily low of 109.37 before bouncing modestly, still unable, however, to fill the opening gap. The sour tone in worldwide equities keeps the yen strong across the board, although with the US and Canada on holidays, little could be expected for the rest of the day. In the meantime, the technical picture is bearish for the pair in the short term, hovering right below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bearish move, also below a bearish 200 SMA and around a horizontal 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart. In the same chart, technical indicators present a neutral-to-bearish stance within bearish territory, favoring a new leg lower ahead. The daily high has been set at 109.92, with gains above it favoring an extension towards the 110.25 price zone.

Support levels: 109.30 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 109.90 110.25 110.60

