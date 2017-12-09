USD/JPY: holding at highs, lead by sentiment

USD/JPY Current price: 109.72

The USD/JPY pair's recovery continues this Tuesday, backed by the continued advances in equities an bond yields. The pair traded as high as 109.88 so far today, with US yields rising ahead of the US opening. The 10-year note benchmark hovers around 2.14% after closing at 2.12% on Monday, while the 30-year yield is up to 2.75%. There were no major releases coming from Japan today, and the US calendar has also little to offer, which means that sentiment will keep on leading the way for the pair. Above the daily high, the next probable bullish target comes at 110.25, where the pair left a weekly opening unfiled gap in the previous week, while beyond the level, there's scope for an advance up to the 110.60 region. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor such advance, as despite technical indicators are easing, they are still holding within overbought territory, whilst the price is finding some short term buying interest around its 200 SMA. A downward corrective movement will become more evident on a break below 109.30, where the pair has its 100 SMA in the mentioned time frame.

Support levels: 109.30 109.00 108.75

Resistance levels: 109.90 110.25 110.60

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY