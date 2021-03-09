USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY

USDJPY hits the all important resistance at 109.00/10.

EURJPY sideways for 4 days, still holding support at 128.90/80. So same levels applyfor today.

CADJPY we wrote: break above 8565 targets 8590/99 then strong resistance at8615/25 for profit taking on longs.

Daily analysis

USDJPY tests important longer term resistance at 109.00/10. We are likely toconsolidate & trade sideways. We will watch for a sell signal to indicate a correctionto the downside. It is too risky to be long here. Shorts need stops above 109.35.

If you decide to short, look for 108.70/60 then 108.30/20. Further losses meet strongsupport at 107.65/55.

EURJPY retests the target of 129.45/55 which has been holding so well. Further gainsin the bull trend can retest 129.85/95. A break above 130.05 is a buy signal initiallytargeting 130.30/35.

Minor support at 128.90/80 held over the last 3 days but below here risks a slide to128.40/30. Try longs with stops below 128.10.

CADJPY continues higher to strong resistance at 8615/25 for profit taking on longs. Itcould be worth the gamble & trying shorts with stops above 8665. A break highertargets 8685/95.

At this stage the downside is expected to be limited despite severely overboughtconditions. We wait for a negative signal. A correction today meets first support at8670/60. A break below 8540 risks a slide to 8510/00.

Chart