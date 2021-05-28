USD/JPY hits resistance slightly below 110.00

USD/JPY rallied yesterday, breaking above the key resistance zone of 109.70, which prevented the rate from moving higher on May 3rd and 12th. However, the advance was stopped slightly below the 110.00 zones, specifically, at 109.95, which acted as a resistance on April 9th. Overall, the rate continues to trade above the tentative upside support line drawn from the low of April 23rd, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive.
The move above 109.70 has confirmed a forthcoming higher high on both the 4-hour and daily charts, but before we get confident on larger advances, we would like to see a decisive break above 109.95. Something like that may pave the way towards the peak of April 6th, at 110.55. However, before this happens, we may see a retreat, perhaps for the rate to challenge as support the 109.30 area.
This cautiousness derives from our short-term oscillators, which detect slowing upside speed. The RSI shows signs of topping above its 70 lines, while the MACD, although above both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of that it could top as well.
In order to totally abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a dip below the 108.60 territories, which provided strong support between May 19th and 25th. This would also take the rate below the aforementioned upside line and may initially target the 108.35 barriers, marked by the lows of May 7th and 11th. Another break, below 108.35 could carry larger bearish implications, perhaps paving the way towards the 108.00 zones, the break of which could extend the fall towards the low of April 26th, at 107.65, or the low of April 23rd, at 107.50.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.22 on Biden's big budget, ahead of US PCE data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22. US Treasury yields and the dollar received a boost from US President' Biden reported $6 trillion budget. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is awaited.
GBP/USD trades under 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.