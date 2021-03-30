USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY

USDJPY bottomed exactly at strong support at 109.40/20 & beat important longerterm resistance at 109.20/30 which is positive for the pair at the start of thisweek...we hit the first target of 109.70/80 but further gains are likely this week to 110.10/20, 110.70/80.

EURJPY tests strong resistance at 1.2935/45. Holding here today increases thechances of a bearish head & shoulders pattern forming.

CADJPY unexpectedly sank as far as 8664 before a recovery.

Daily analysis

USDJPY hits 109.70/80 as we look for 110.10/20, 110.70/80 & perhaps as far as111.50/60 this week.

Strong support at 109.40/20 but below here bulls have lost their chance to remain incontrol which risks a slide to 108.90/80 & 108.70/60.

EURJPY rockets from strong support at 128.40/20 to the target of 129.20/30. Watchstrong resistance at 129.35/45 today to see if a head & shoulders pattern forms. Abreak above 129.65 however opens the door to 130.00/20.

Holding strong resistance at 129.35/45 can target 129.20/10 & minor support at128.90/80. A low for the day possible but a bounce from here may not be verystrong. Further losses can retest sell signal 128.40/20.

CADJPY bounces back to 8715/30. Further gains look likely to 8765/75, perhaps as faras a retest of important resistance at 8790/8810 where we watch for a negativedouble top.

Minor support at 8690/8680 could hold the downside in the morning. A break below8660 however risks a retest of best support for the week at 8610/8590. A breakbelow 8580 however risks a slide to 8550/40 & 8510/00.

Chart