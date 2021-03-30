USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY bottomed exactly at strong support at 109.40/20 & beat important longerterm resistance at 109.20/30 which is positive for the pair at the start of thisweek...we hit the first target of 109.70/80 but further gains are likely this week to 110.10/20, 110.70/80.
EURJPY tests strong resistance at 1.2935/45. Holding here today increases thechances of a bearish head & shoulders pattern forming.
CADJPY unexpectedly sank as far as 8664 before a recovery.
Daily analysis
USDJPY hits 109.70/80 as we look for 110.10/20, 110.70/80 & perhaps as far as111.50/60 this week.
Strong support at 109.40/20 but below here bulls have lost their chance to remain incontrol which risks a slide to 108.90/80 & 108.70/60.
EURJPY rockets from strong support at 128.40/20 to the target of 129.20/30. Watchstrong resistance at 129.35/45 today to see if a head & shoulders pattern forms. Abreak above 129.65 however opens the door to 130.00/20.
Holding strong resistance at 129.35/45 can target 129.20/10 & minor support at128.90/80. A low for the day possible but a bounce from here may not be verystrong. Further losses can retest sell signal 128.40/20.
CADJPY bounces back to 8715/30. Further gains look likely to 8765/75, perhaps as faras a retest of important resistance at 8790/8810 where we watch for a negativedouble top.
Minor support at 8690/8680 could hold the downside in the morning. A break below8660 however risks a retest of best support for the week at 8610/8590. A breakbelow 8580 however risks a slide to 8550/40 & 8510/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.1750 amid rising yields
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1750 amid surging US Treasury yields. Rising inflation expectations and vaccine progress boost US rates, underpinning the dollar. Growing coronavirus concerns keep the euro pressured. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.