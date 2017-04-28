USD/JPY: higher in range, but upside limited

USD/JPY Current price: 111.39

The USD/JPY pair trades modestly higher ahead of Wall Street´s opening, with the dollar ticking higher despite a disappointing Q1 GDP number. The first estimate for US growth came in at 0.7%, well below previous 2.1% and market's expectations of 1.3%. The GDP price index, however, beat expectations up to 2.2% and taken by the market as a positive sign on inflation, ahead of next week FED´s monetary policy meeting. Still pending of release, is the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April, expected to match March figure with 98. The dollar is generally higher in the last day of the month, and despite the intraday recovery, the pair remains below its weekly high, and the 4 hours chart shows that the upward momentum is limited, with the indicator flat around its 100 level, but the RSI heading modestly higher around 67. The pair has a major resistance around 112.00, and further advances seem unlikely unless its broken.

Support levels: 111.20 110.95 110.60

Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.90