USD/JPY: heavy, despite US positive figures

USD/JPY Current price: 112.46

Despite positive US data and a firmer dollar across the board, the USD/JPY trades in the red this Thursday, and not far from a daily low of 112.41. The Japanese yen holds strong on lagging US treasury yields, unable to pick up and stuck around their weekly opening levels. The pair attempted to bounce after US weekly unemployment claims came in at 260K, better than previous 272K or the 265K expected and as the trade deficit for the country improved in August, but quickly returned to its daily lows, indicating that the risk has turned to the downside, with bulls starting to give up. From a technical point of view, and in the short term, the 4 hours chart supports some additional declines, as technical indicators head modestly lower within bearish territory, yet with limited momentum. In the same chart, the 100 SMA is now located around 112.00, providing a dynamic support that if it's broken, could see the slide extending down to 111.60 later today.

Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.30

Resistance levels: 112.65 113.00 113.25

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY