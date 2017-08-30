USD/JPY: heading towards 111.00

USD/JPY Current price: 110.16

The USD/JPY pair trades at its highest for the week, firm above 110.00 but not for much. Rising equities and yields are behind dollar's advance, as better market's mood is sending investors away from safe-haves, while upward surprises in US data helped further. The US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 237K new jobs in August, over 50K above expected, while second quarter growth was revised to 3.0%. Earlier today, data coming from Japan also surprised to the upside, as retail sales grew by more than expected, despite diminishing consumption. Sales rose 1.1% in July from 0.2%, while the annual reading came in at 1.9% above the 1.1% expected, but below previous 2.2%. The pair peaked at 110.43, trading now a handful of pips below the level but mostly positive short term, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators keep heading north near overbought territory, whilst the price is well above its 100 SMA that anyway maintains a bearish slope. In the same chart, selling interest seems to be aligned around a bearish 200 SMA around 110.40. Should the pair accelerate beyond this last, the recovery has room to extend up to 110.94, August 16th high.

Support levels: 110.00 109.60 109.20

Resistance levels: 110.40 110.95 111.30

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY