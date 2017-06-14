USD/JPY: heading towards 108.12

USD/JPY Current price: 119.32

The USD/JPY pair plunged following US macroeconomic releases, trading a few pips above the multi-week low posted at 109.11 a week ago. The pair was trading with a positive tone, up to 110.33 before the news, but market players quickly changed course, anticipating a dovish Fed later today as inflation retreated from near the Central Bank target, with core CPI down to 1.7% from previous 1.9%. Monthly basis, core inflation rose just by 0.1%, below market's expectations of 0.2%.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The pair has room to extend its bearish move on a break below the mentioned low, with scope to extend its decline down to 108.12, the low set mid-April. From a technical point of view, the downward momentum is quite strong according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, the price is moving away from a strong Fibonacci resistance at 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, while developing below its moving averages and with technical indicators heading south almost vertically, poised to complete a 100% retracement towards the mentioned April low.

Support levels: 109.10 108.80 108.35

Resistance levels: 108.70 110.10 110.50

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY