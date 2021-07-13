USD/JPY head & shoulders pattern forming at key weekly resistance area 110.96 To 111.71 [Video]

Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor

Overview:

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the USDJPY.

USDJPY Weekly:

Weekly support at 109.84 and 107.47, resistance at 110.96 and 111.71.

Price has failed at the 110.96 and 111.71 weekly resistance highs. MACD is almost showing negative divergence signalling a potential change in trend at a strong resistance area.

USDJPY Daily:

Daily support at 109.71, resistance at 110.41 and 111.11.

Price has turned down on the daily chart showing a lower bottom. MACD is showing negative divergence.

A head and shoulders pattern may form if price rallies back to the 111.00 resistance area. A failure at the 111.00 resistance area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the current downtrend.