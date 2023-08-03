Daily ‘Alternate’ AB=CD Bearish Pattern
The USD/JPY recently touched gloves with a major long-term resistance at ¥143.89 and is on track to pencil in a bearish outside reversal candle on the daily timeframe. Adding to this, price action came within striking distance of connecting with a daily ‘alternate’ AB=CD bearish formation at ¥144.03 (denoted by a 1.272% Fibonacci projection) before rotating lower.
Absent any obvious support on the daily chart, technicians are likely to target the 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement ratios derived from legs A-D at ¥141.33 and ¥139.74, respectively.
Daily Chart:
Weekly Alternate AB=CD Bearish Pattern Also in Play
Interestingly, on the weekly timeframe, we can see that price action has also been working with an ‘alternate’ AB=CD bearish formation at ¥143.53. But and this is key, we can also see that the currency pair has tested the ‘1 st support’ target at ¥138.29: the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement ratio derived from legs A-D. As a result, with the 1 st downside support achieved and buyers making a show, further upside may eventually materialise. However, given that we are seeing weekly price test ¥143.53 again at a time the daily chart is shaking hands with an AB=CD bearish pattern, this could be enough to pull price action lower towards at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement ratio on the daily timeframe at ¥141.33.
Weekly Chart:
