Asia market update: Asia equities mixed in light data session ahead of US CPI tonight; USD/JPY grinds back most of Monday's losses post-BOJ Gov Ueda's weekend comments.

General trend

- USD/JPY ground higher today, at 147.40 it had taken back ~80% of its fall on Monday following BOJ Gov Ueda’s weekend comments that it may be possible for Japan to end negative rates ‘this year’.

- Today another senior gov’t official, Fin Min Suzuki, reiterated other top gov’t official comments yesterday that he “Expects the BOJ to fulfill its responsibility” (with respect to easy monetary policy).

- JP PPI was line with estimates.

- Asia equities started the day negative across the board, clawing back some losses as the session continued, with indices mixed at time of writing.

- US equity FUTs were slightly down to flat during Asian trading.

- Country Garden again extended another Yuan bond, with the stock up +10% today, extending its gain for the month of Sept to 24%.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- US CPI tonight.

- Thu AU employment.

- Thu night ECB rate decision & US Retail Sales & US PPI & US initial jobless.

- Fri CN “Data Dump”: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, House Prices, Unemployment, Fixed Assets.

- Fri night Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,200.

- Australia Aug Household Spending M/M: 0.7% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.3% prior.

- Chevron (CVX) Western Australia State govt: No current plans to engage with the Fair Work Commission in Chevron dispute; Expects Chevron to meet its domestic gas obligations (overnight update).

- New Zealand Aug REINZ House Sales Y/Y: +9.2% v +1.6% prior.

- New Zealand Aug Food Prices M/M: +0.5% v -0.5% prior.

- RBNZ Asst Gov Silk: RBNZ sees an illiquidity premium in New Zealand swap rates.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 18,131.

- Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,137.

- Country Garden 2007.HK Co. wins nod to extend another Yuan bond (a 4.15% Yuan bond due Nov 2025) - China press.

- Franklin Templeton CIO: Worst is not yet over for China property - TV interview.

- Apple lowers prices for iPhone 14 in China by 600 yuan to 5,399 yuan - China media.

- China Vice Premier Guoqing: Willing to deepen strategic ties with Russia - following Putin meeting (overnight update).

- Russia Pres Putin: China and Russia relations are the best in our history - following China VP meeting (overnight update).

- China removes Hu Hongcai from Vice Finance Minister position - China Human Resources Ministry.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY65B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY39B v injects CNY195B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1894 v 7.1986 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei opens -0.1% at 32,742.

- Japan Aug PPI (CPIG) M/M: 0.3% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.3%E.

- Japan Q3 BSI large all industry Q/Q: 5.8 V 2.7 prior.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: “Expects the BOJ to fulfill its responsibility" (with respect to easy monetary policy).

- Japan METI Minister Nishimura: Wants to support Rapidus, the chip sector is very important (for Japan).

- Japan Cabinet reshuffle update; Few major changes.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Japan has lodged stern protest against North Korea missile launch through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

- Deutsche Bank analysts now expect Bank of Japan (BOJ) to remove yield curve control (YCC) in Oct 2023 (prior Apr 2024); Expect BOJ to end negative rates policy in Jan 2024 (prior Dec 2024) (overnight update).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily outright bond buying operation:

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,536.

- South Korea Aug Unemployment Rate: 2.4% v 2.9%e.

- South Korea Aug Import Price Index M/M: 4.4% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: -9% v -13.5% prior.

- South Korea Aug Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,075.0TT v 1,068T prior.

- South Korea July M2 Money Supply M/M: 0.7% v 0.5% prior.

- South Korea says that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile - South Korea press.

- North Korea's Kim arrives at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome for talks with Pres Putin.

- Russia Pres Putin: Kim Jong Un is very interested in Russian space rockets.

- Bank of Korea (BOK): Aug Minutes: Possibility of further rate hikes should be left open due to uncertainties to FX rates and inflation (overnight update).

Other Asia

- Philippine Trade Sec Pascual: Under Pres Marcos business sentiment in the Philippines is upbeat.

- Thailand Cabinet to raise FY24 outlay at THB3.48T, plans to raise planned budget deficit to THB693B.

- China to increase passenger and freight routes to Taiwan; China to make southeastern Fujian province a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait (overnight update).

- Thailand PM Srettha: Seeking to raise daily minimum wage to THB400 as soon as possible (overnight update).

North America

- (US) BofA Institute: Aug credit & debit card spending per household +0.4% y/y v +0.1% prior (highest Y/Y pace since March); Credit card balances for the lower-income households have exceeded their pre-pandemic range.

- (US) EIA raises forecast for 2023 world oil demand growth by 50K bpd, +1,81M bpd y/y.

Europe

- Reportedly ECB to cut 2023 and 2024 economic growth forecasts to be more in line with market expectations, and will raise inflation forecast; Rate decision still seen as a close call.

- (UK) UK said to be nearing post-Brexit deal for access to EU border agency - press.

- (EU) ECB’s Villeroy (France): Inflation past its peak in France; Will bring inflation toward 2% by 2025.

- Reportedly ECB members 'have no inkling of the likely outcome' of this week's rate decision; More speculation that ECB officials are split over rate hike or pause (overnight update).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat; Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0745-1.0765 ; JPY 147.01-147.45 ; AUD 0.6399-0.6433 ; NZD 0.5886-0.5914.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,933/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $89.14/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.7812/lb.