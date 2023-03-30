USD/JPY: From a resistance level of ¥132.85, to a correction at ¥131.50

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen
Looking at USDJPY’s weekly chart, we can see that the FX pair picked at the resistance level of ¥132.85 and then corrected to the current rate of ¥132.44. Today we expect the correction to be continued up to the support level at around ¥131.50.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 as USD drops amid risk-on mood
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2350 in the early European session. Cable is extending the renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a risk-on market profile. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold still trades horizontally amidst confusion over outlook for rates
Gold price continues its comatose flatline in the $1,950s-60s in the early European session on Thursday. This comes in spite of the news that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted privately that the Fed still sees one more rate hike this year.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.