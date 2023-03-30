USD/JPY: From a resistance level of ¥132.85, to a correction at ¥131.50

Looking at USDJPY’s weekly chart , we can see that the FX pair picked at the resistance level of ¥132.85 and then corrected to the current rate of ¥132.44. Today we expect the correction to be continued up to the support level at around ¥131.50.

