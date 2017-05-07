USD/JPY: fresh 2-month highs, but it's on Fed

The USD/JPY pair keeps advancing beyond the 113.00 level, now trading at fresh 2-month highs in the 113.50 region, mostly amid dollar's demand. The Japanese Markit services PMI released overnight came in at 53.3, its highest in almost two-years, up from 53.0 in May. Ahead of the US opening, European equities trade modestly higher, while US yields remain at two-month highs, favoring additional gains ahead, although FOMC Minutes, to be release later in the American afternoon, are likely to keep movements across the board limited ahead of it. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well above its moving averages, but also that technical indicators have lost upward momentum near overbought levels, rather reflecting the ongoing consolidation that suggesting upward exhaustion.

