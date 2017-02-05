USD/JPY: fresh 1-month high of resurging confidence

The USD/JPY pair broke above 112.00 overnight, as easing risk aversion and higher US Treasury yields weighed on the Japanese currency. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the 10-year note benchmark stands at 2.34%, after closing on Friday at 2.28%, while the 30-year note yield is up to 3.02% from previous 2.95%. The pair trades near a daily high of 112.30, with intraday technical readings supporting some further advances, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price advanced further above its 100 and 200 SMAs, while the RSI indicator remains flat within overbought levels. The momentum indicator, however, eases near overbought readings, rather suggesting diminishing buying interest than a bearish turn. The pair has an immediate resistance at 112.45, with scope to reach the 113.00 region on a break above this last.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.