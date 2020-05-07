USD/JPY Current Price: 106.27

US Treasury yields trimmed Thursday’s gains and settled near weekly lows.

An intraday bounce didn’t change the dominant bearish bias.

USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below the 106.00 level.

The USD/JPY pair peaked at 106.65 but trimmed intraday gains during the last trading session, to settle around 106.20. The Japanese currency eased amid higher US Treasury yields at the beginning of the day and the good performance of equities, but government debt yields edged sharply lower during US trading hours, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down to 0.62% from 0.72%. The slump came amid mounting speculation on negative fed funds rate in 2021, a result of the ongoing economic contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan published the April Monetary Base, which increased by 2.3% YoY, worse than the 3.2% expected and below the previous 2.8%. This Friday, the country will publish March Labour Cash Earnings and Overall Household Spending for the same month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is holding on to its bearish stance and has room to extend its decline toward the 105.00 price zone. In the 4-hour chart, the intraday advance was rejected by sellers aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which continues to develop below the larger ones. Technical indicators retreated from their midlines, now lacking directional strength within negative levels. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below the 106.00 figure.

Support levels: 106.00 105.65 105.20

Resistance levels: 106.70 107.00 107.30