USD/JPY Current price: 103.12
- US Treasury yields surged to their highest since March 2020, underpinning USD/JPY.
- Japanese data resulted worse than anticipated, yen rallying on sentiment.
- USD/JPY may extend its near-term advance once beyond 103.45
The USD/JPY pair jumped from a fresh multi-month low of 102.58 to 103.44, rallying alongside Wall Street, but mostly supported by US Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note jumped to 1.05%, above 1.0% for the first time since March. Democrats victory in Georgia fueled risk-appetite as upcoming US President Joe Biden’s party will dominate both chambers.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the Jibun Bank Services PMI beat expectations in December, printing at 47.7, although below the previous estimate of 47.8. The Consumer Confidence Index in the country contracted to 31.8 in December, missing the market’s forecast of 38.5. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will publish November Labor Cash Earnings.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 103.10 heading into the Asian session, but its bullish potential still seems limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair recovered above a now flat 20 SMA, but it met sellers around a firmly bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have entered positive territory, but the Momentum turned sharply lower, and the RSI tuned flat around 53. Bulls will have better chances on a break above the mentioned 100 SMA, which provides dynamic resistance around 103.45.
Support levels: 103.00 102.60 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.45 103.80 104.10
