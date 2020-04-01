USD/JPY Current Price: 107.15

US Treasury yields fell to fresh 3-week lows amid dominant risk-averse sentiment.

Japan’s large manufacturers´ sentiment plummeted in Q1 to -8 from 0 in Q4 2019.

USD/JPY under pressure as long as below 107.70, a Fibonacci resistance.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.99, its lowest since mid-March, to close the day in the 107.10/20 region. The Japanese currency appreciated amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets, as the coronavirus pandemic dented the market’s mood ever since the day started. Falling equities and lower government bond yields backed the yen. Worldwide indexes closed int he red, with US ones down over 3.0% each. US Treasury yields recovered some ground ahead of the close, but the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.58% before bouncing, ending the day at around 0.64%.

In the data front, Japan’s large manufacturers´ sentiment plummeted in the first quarter of the year, although it came in better than expected. The Tankan Large Manufacturing Index came in at -8 from 0 in the previous quarter and the -10 expected. The upcoming Asian session will bring some money-related data, nothing relevant.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has broken below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance, measured from 101.17 to 111.70, at 107.70. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing below the largest ones, reflecting the negative tone of the pair. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time-frame retreated from its mid-line, while the RSI hovers just above 30, also supportive of a bearish extension.

Support levels: 107.10 106.80 106.35

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.45