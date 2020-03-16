USD/JPY Current Price: 105.96
- Central banks keep announcing desperate measures but can’t convince investors.
- Japanese data beat expectations, will release Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization next.
The Japanese yen gapped higher against most major rivals against its major rivals at the weekly opening, with the USD/JPY pair falling to 105.15 after closing the mentioned gap. Market participants rushed into safety despite multiple central banks announced stimulus measures, as everything seems to little with the coronavirus crisis escalating worldwide. The emergency Fed’s rate cut was unable to calm investors, with US government bond yields trimming most of their Friday’s gains. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to 0.63%, to settle at around 0.73%.
In the data front, Japanese data was encouraging, as Machinery Orders beat expectations in January, up by 2.9% in the month and down by 0.3% when compared to a year earlier. The country will release this Tuesday, January Industrial Production, seen down by 2.5% YoY, and Capacity Utilization, seen declining 0.5% in the month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has managed to bounce from around the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily slump at 105.35 a relevant support. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA advances below the current price and just above the mentioned Fibonacci support, although the 100 SMA has accelerated its decline above the current level. Technical indicators have remained within positive levels, offering modest bullish slopes at the time being, falling short of supporting additional gains.
Support levels: 105.35 105.00 104.65
Resistance levels: 106.75 107.10 107.50
