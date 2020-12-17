USD/JPY Current price: 103.09

The Bank of Japan is having a momentary policy meeting this Friday.

US Treasury yields edged marginally lower, adding pressure on USD/JPY.

USD/JPY is consolidating losses around 103.00, could extend its decline in the next sessions.

The USD/JPY pair plunged to 102.86 on the dollar’s sell-off and despite a generally positive market’s mood, ending the day a few pips above the 103.00 threshold. The pair remained depressed as US Treasury yields edged lower following dismal employment-related data, as the number of those claiming unemployment benefits jumped in the week ended December 11. Record highs in Wall Street prevented USD/JPY from falling further.

Japan will publish this Friday, November National inflation, with the core reading expected at -0.9%. The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting, although no changes are expected in the current monetary policy.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating losses and could extend its decline during the upcoming sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has continued to decline below the larger ones and above the current level, now in the 103.50 price zone. The RSI indicator consolidates around 30, while the Momentum bounced modestly from daily lows, holding within negative levels.

Support levels: 102.70 102.20 101.80

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30