USD/JPY Current Price: 108.55

Fed’s concerns about inflation and global developments hurt the greenback.

Equities bounced from lows with Fed’s conservative stance, partially offsetting yen’s gains.

USD/JPY at risk of accelerating its decline on a break below 108.39, post-NFP low.

The USD/JPY pair spent most of this Wednesday hovering within familiar levels, unable to attract investors. Not even the Federal Reserve was able to move the pair, as it barely lost 10 pips within the central bank’s announcement. Nevertheless, the greenback is in trouble as US policymakers expressed their concerns about inflation being still below target and global developments.

Japan released at the beginning of the day the November Producer Price Index was up by 0.2%MoM and by 0.1% YoY, slightly better than expected, but the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index for Q4 plummeted to -7.8 from -0.2 and against the 4.5 expected. The country will release October Machinery Orders during the upcoming Asian session, seen down by 0.1% MoM, and by 1.8% YoY.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at the lower end of its weekly range ahead of the Asian opening, nearing the 108.39 level, the low achieved last Friday. The technical picture is bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it has broken below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators turned south, the Momentum within neutral levels, but the RSI currently at 40. The pair has scope to extend its decline on a break below the mentioned low and approach the 108.00 figure afterward.

Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.75

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.60