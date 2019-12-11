USD/JPY Current price: 108.68

US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day.

A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade.

USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.

The USD/JPY pair continues trading uneventfully around its weekly opening in the 108.60 price zone, as the market is in wait-and-see mode, concerned about trade war developments and hoping the upcoming events will bring some needed answers. The first event will be the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting taking place today and should be dollar positive, as the central bank is expected to stay on hold after cutting rates for three consecutive months. Despite having taken such measures, Chief Powell has been overall optimistic about the economic developments, and he will likely maintain that stance.

Japanese data released overnight failed to impress, as the November Producer Price Index was up by 0.2%MoM and by 0.1% YoY, slightly better than expected, but the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index for Q4 plummeted to -7.8 from -0.2 and against the 4.5 expected.

The US will publish November CPI figures ahead of the opening. Monthly inflation is foreseen up by 0.2%, while when compared to a year earlier, the market’s forecast is 2.0%. The core readings are foreseen at 0.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 38.2% retracement of the previous week´s decline at 108.90, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trapped between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, stuck to their midlines. The pair is neutral, although the risk is skewed to the downside amid prevalent fears. The immediate support is 108.40, where the pair bottomed last Friday.

Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.75

Resistance levels: 108.90 109.20 109.50