USD/JPY Current price: 109.53

Japan’s December Merchandise Trade Balance posted a wider-than-anticipated deficit of ¥-152.5B.

Equities and yields are down amid renewed concerns of the Chinese virus outbreak.

USD/JPY bearish, to resume its decline once below 109.35.

The USD/JPY pair broke lower during Asian trading hours and trades around 109.50, amid resurgent risk-aversion. Equities were down while US Treasury yields eased as the number o deaths in China amid the coronavirus increased to 17, while the virus keeps spreading. China closed the city of Wuhan, adding later two more cities and putting on quarantine nearly 20 million people, but there are more cases being report abroad.

Japan released the December Merchandise Trade Balance, which posted a wider-than-anticipated deficit of ¥-152.5B. Imports were down by 4.9% while exports decreased by 6.3%, also worse than expected. However, an upbeat Australian employment report added pressure on the greenback. The US won’t release relevant data this Thursday, with the only report scheduled being the January Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity index, foreseen at -6 from the previous -7.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, trading a few pips above a daily low of 109.48. In the 4-hour chart, the price is well below a now bearish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA remain directionless around in the 109.10/30 price zone. The Momentum indicator heads nowhere within negative levels while the RSI hovers around 31, with no signs of downward exhaustion. The decline may continue should the pair lose the 109.35 level, the immediate support.

Support levels: 109.35 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 109.70 110.05 11