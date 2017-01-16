USD/JPY Forecast: Yen loves ‘hard Brexit’, but…

That the Japanese Yen loves the talk of ‘hard Brexit’ should not come as a surprise, given the risk aversion has brought along with it. The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a low of 113.62 on Monday before ending the day around 114.18 levels. The US data docket is thinner today; hence it would be Theresa May’s comments that are likely to dominate the markets today.

It was reported over the weekend that UK PM Theresa May is set to announce that the government is prepared for ‘hard Brexit’. A bit of safety play is once again underway ahead of Theresa May speech due later today. The Yen is again on the rise, with the USD/JPY pair trading lower at 113.88 levels in the Asian session.

Technical recovery likely

4-Hour chart

The above chart shows a falling channel and a bearish crossover between the 50-MA and the 200-MA. This needs to be followed by a bearish crossover between the 100-MA and 200-MA following which all three major averages would be perfectly aligned for a sell-off.

Furthermore, multiple candles with long tails suggest a potential for recovery.

A rebound from the upward sloping 50-DMA level of 113.69 followed by a break above the session high of 114.21 would open the doors to 114.55 (5-DMA) and 115.07 (January 6 low).

On a bigger scheme of things, bearish invalidation is seen only after a bullish break from the falling channel.

AUD/USD Forecast: Needs to take out confluence of 100-DMA & 200-DMA soon

Daily chart

The near 90 degree recovery in the AUD/USD pair from the December 23 low of 0.7160 appears to have run out of steam in the last three days at the confluence of the 100-DMA and 200-DMA.

The exhaustion looks chart driven… given the rally in gold and iron ore remains supportive of the Aussie dollar. Furthermore, the American dollar is looking heavy as well.

Nevertheless, failure to take out 100-DMA & 200-DMA for three consecutive sessions and the fact that Monday’s candle was a ‘spinning top’ suggests the pair needs to get through 0.7504 (100-DMA + 200-DMA) eels risk a drop to the 50-DMA level of 0.7506. Note that the 5-DMA is still sloping downwards.

The bearish MACD crossover on the 4-hour chart adds credence to the possibility of a pull back to 50-DMA support, however, the fact that gold and iron ore are on tear and the daily RSI is yet to hit the overbought territory suggests fresh bids could come-in at the 50-DMA support.

NZD/USD - Indecision ahead of the GDT price auction

Daily chart

Repeated failure to take out the resistance offered by the confluence o the head and shoulder neckline and falling channel hurdle coupled with Monday’s Doji candle suggests the recovery from the December 23 low of 0.6862 has run out of steam.

A daily close below 0.7076 would signal a medium-term top is in place at 0.7148 (Monday’s high) and would open doors for a pullback to 0.7034 (Oct 13 low) and 0.70 (zero figure) levels.

Focus on GDT price auction

Dairy futures prices have declined in the lead up to this week’s GDT auction in New Zealand. No wonder, the Kiwi is having a tough time extending the rally.

At the last auction, the average price of whole milk powder (WMP) fell almost 8%. Since then, the dairy prices have taken a beating. During the same time, the Kiwi continued to recover from the December 23 low. The divergence could end today if the prices drop in today’s GDT auction.