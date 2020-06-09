USD/JPY Current price: 108.00
- Equities trade sharply lower in Europe, dragging USD/JPY.
- Japanese Machine Tool Orders collapsed by 52.8% in May.
- USD/JPY oversold in the short-term after losing roughly 200 pips.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its slump to 107.78 this Tuesday, dragged lower by the sour tone of equities. After Wall Street flirted with record highs on Monday, financial markets changed direction, with Asian stocks trading mixed and European ones in franc decline. Moreover, US Treasury yields are sharply lower ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is currently at 0.82%. Regarding the FOMC, policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold, with the focus on chief Powell’s words and any clue on future stimulus.
Japan released overnight Labor Cash Earnings, which fell by 0.6% YoY, and the preliminary estimate of Machine Tool Orders for May, which collapsed by 52.8%. The US, on the other hand, has just released the NFIB Business Optimism Index for May, which improved to 94.4 from 90.9. Later in the day, the country will publish the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for June, and April Wholesales Inventories.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 108.00 level, now below its 100 and 200 DMA. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair has reached oversold conditions, with technical indicators barely recovering from daily lows, without sufficient strength to suggest a bottom has been reached. In the same chart, the 20 SMA has turned firmly lower well above the current level, as the pair battles to hold above a mildly bullish 100 SMA. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the downside as long as the pair remains below the 108.45 level.
Support levels: 107.70 107.30 106.95
Resistance levels: 108.45 108.80 109.10
