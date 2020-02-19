USD/JPY Current Price: 111.43
- Japanese data, once again missed the market’s expectations, suggest steeper recession coming.
- A better perception of risk underpinned USD/JPY rally but was not enough to justify it.
- USD/JPY unstoppable needs to hold above 111.00 to continue to post higher highs.
The Japanese yen was the worst performer against the greenback, with the USD/JPY pair reaching 111.47, a level that was last seen in May 2019. There was no particular catalyst behind the run, but the combination of different circumstances that finally took their toll on the pair. The advance began with a better perception of risk, after China reported a decreasing number of cases outside Hubei, although the pair kept running once above the 110.00 level, despite other safe-haven assets holding on to their latest gains. But the strong divergences between the two countries’ data, for sure added to the bullish case.
Japan released overnight its January Merchandise Trade Balance, which resulted in ¥-1312.6B, better than the ¥-1694.9B expected although much worse than the previous ¥-154.6B. Imports were down by 3.6% while exports decreased by 3.5% in the same month. Machinery Orders in December fell by 3.5%, much worse than the -1.3% forecast. Japanese macroeconomic figures keep worsening and suggesting the country is heading into a long recession. Nevertheless, it’s hard to justify the run after the market has ignored Japanese data for months. There are no relevant macroeconomic releases scheduled in the country this Thursday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair holds near the mentioned multi-month high and seems ready to extend to continue advancing during the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has run past all of its moving averages, which gain upward traction, while technical indicators are decelerating their advances in extreme overbought levels, anyway keeping the risk skewed to the upside. The pair could stabilize in the early hours of the Asian session, something needed ahead of a new leg north.
Support levels: 111.00 110.60 110.25
Resistance levels: 111.50 111.90 112.20
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019
The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.