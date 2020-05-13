USD/JPY Current price: 107.05
- Japan Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥103.1B in March, much worse than expected.
- Federal Reserve chief Powell will offer a speech during the American session.
- USD/JPY pair under pressure, could accelerate its decline of a break below 106.90.
The USD/JPY pair extended its decline overnight, although the slide was contained in the 106.90 price zone. The risk-related sentiment was down following news on Tuesday showing US inflation plunged in April, and renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus contagions now that economies are moving into the first stages of reopening.
Japan published its March Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of ¥103.1B much worse than anticipated, although the Eco Watchers Survey showed that the outlook improved to 16.6, while the assessment of the current situation rose to 7.9, both beating expectations. The American session will bring April PPI and a speech from Federal Reserve’s chief, Jerome Powell.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest advance, measured between 105.98 and 107.76 at 107.09. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has continued to retreat from a bearish 200 SMA, now hovering around a bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have detained their slides after reaching their mid-lines, holding flat just above them, neutral. The decline could accelerate if the pair breaks below 106.90, the immediate support.
Support levels: 106.90 106.55 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.0850 amid second-wave fears, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, in range. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe and the US is holding markets back. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD edges up as UK GDP falls by less than expected
GBP/USD has recovered to around 1.23 amid a cautious market mood and as UK monthly GDP dropped by 5.8% in March, better than a plunge of 8% expected. Quarterly GDP is down 2%, also beating projections.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold: Steadies above $1700 ahead of Powell speech
Gold prices (XAU/USD) trade listless so far this Wednesday, moving back and forth in a $6 range just above the 1700 level, awaiting a clear direction from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman J. Powell’s speech.
WTI choppy around $25.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is posting mild losses on the 25 level so far this Wednesday’s European trading, lacking a clear directional bias ahead of the critical US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Stocks Change data.