USD/JPY Current price: 107.05

Japan Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥103.1B in March, much worse than expected.

Federal Reserve chief Powell will offer a speech during the American session.

USD/JPY pair under pressure, could accelerate its decline of a break below 106.90.

The USD/JPY pair extended its decline overnight, although the slide was contained in the 106.90 price zone. The risk-related sentiment was down following news on Tuesday showing US inflation plunged in April, and renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus contagions now that economies are moving into the first stages of reopening.

Japan published its March Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of ¥103.1B much worse than anticipated, although the Eco Watchers Survey showed that the outlook improved to 16.6, while the assessment of the current situation rose to 7.9, both beating expectations. The American session will bring April PPI and a speech from Federal Reserve’s chief, Jerome Powell.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest advance, measured between 105.98 and 107.76 at 107.09. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has continued to retreat from a bearish 200 SMA, now hovering around a bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have detained their slides after reaching their mid-lines, holding flat just above them, neutral. The decline could accelerate if the pair breaks below 106.90, the immediate support.

Support levels: 106.90 106.55 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.10